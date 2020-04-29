Larger families may visit state parks
As part of the first phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas, state parks are now allowing households with more than five people to visit parks together, a social media post from Ray Roberts Lake State Park’s Johnson Branch unit indicated.
Masks are no longer required for visitors, too, but are still strongly encouraged. Park staff will continue to wear masks, according to Park Superintendent Greg Waller.
The five-person limit remains in place for groups of people who are not part of the same household, according to the post. Other social distancing and health guidelines still apply as well and overnight camping remains prohibited. Reservation in advance continues to be required and may be done either by calling the Customer Service Center at 512-389-8900 or visiting texasstateparks.reserveamerica.com.
For updates, check the park’s Facebook page or call the park office at 940-637-2294. Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is located off Farm-to-Market Road 3002, southeast of Valley View.
Callisburg vet student recognized
Mckenzie Brewer of Callisburg was recently awarded a merit scholarship at the Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine, the university announced this week.
Brewer, a third-year veterinary student, received the Dr. Cecil L. and Maureen H. Paulsen Scholarship in recognition of her academic achievements, according to the release. She is the daughter of Shelley (Tom) Carson of Gainesville and Ed (Shelly) Pringle of Las Cruces, New Mexico.
