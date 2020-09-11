VVFD to host fundraiser Saturday
Valley View Volunteer Fire Department will host a modified version of its annual Fishin’ for Funds fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 12.
A boot drive will take place 8-11 a.m. at four-way stops in Valley View
Drive-thru, to-go style fish dinners will be served 5-8 p.m. from the fire station, 100 S. Pecan Creek Trail. Plates will include fried fish, hush puppies, fries, cole slaw and beans. Those picking up dinners are asked to drive south on Pecan Creek Trail, turn right into the entrance by the EMS building and drive around the back of the fire station. Show advance tickets or buy tickets at the north end of the fire station then drive around and pick up food and drink from the southeast corner of the station.
Drivers are asked not to park or get out of their vehicles so social distancing is maintained and emergency vehicles can leave if personnel receive a call.
Finally, a raffle drawing will take place via Facebook Live video at 8 p.m.
Tickets for either the fish fry or the raffle may be purchased in advance at givebutter.com/vvfd170 or by texting VVFD to 202-858-1233.
Midwestern State grads recognized
Two Gainesville students graduated in August from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, the institution announced this week.
Taylor L. King graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Macy Shay Stradley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in dental hygiene.
They were among 237 undergraduate and graduate students. Honor graduates receiving bachelor degrees included 21 summa cum laude, 28 magna cum laude, and 30 cum laude. Summa cum laude graduates had a grade point average of 3.9-4.0.
