Register offices remain closed
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. remain closed to walk-in visitors until further notice. The closure is a precaution in light of the continued spread of the pandemic coronavirus.
Extra copies of the paper are available beginning the day of publication by calling the office to make arrangements for pickup. Copies must be paid for with exact change.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register office is closed for lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Springer introduces bill unifying TWU system
State Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, and State Rep. Lynn Stucky of House District 64 this week filed Senate Bill 1126 and House Bill 2705 to establish the three campuses of Texas Woman's University as one university system.
TWU leadership views the change as a way to make operations more efficient, expand academic programs, broaden partnerships with local businesses and organizations and strengthen university philanthropy, TWU Board of Regents Chair Jill Jester said in a press release.
The change would consolidate TWU system administration and administration of the flagship Denton campus.
Founded in 1901, TWU is the largest public university in the nation primarily for women, according to the release. Besides its main campus in Denton, TWU runs two health science centers in Dallas and Houston. It ranks the fifth most diverse institution in the U.S.
If formally united as a university system, TWU would be the first and only publicly funded university with the purpose of serving women. TWU produces over half of the doctoral degrees awarded in Texas in allied health fields, and 24% of all critically needed doctoral degrees in nursing in Texas are awarded by TWU.
