GISD board to hear updates on audit, child nutrition
Gainesville Independent School District board members are set to hear presentations on the annual audit, child nutrition and construction projects at the board’s meeting set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, according to an agenda notice.
The board will also hear an update on the school’s Facilities Steering Committee. The committee has been discussing possible bond options but ended its final meeting Wednesday without deciding on one to recommend.
Several students and school personnel will also be recognized during the meeting.
Board members will go into closed session to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation and contract and hiring of professional personnel. They’ll reconvene in open session for any necessary action on those items, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. Members of the public may address the board after board recognition items, the notice states.
The school board normally meets on the third Monday of each month but scheduled its regular meeting this month on Tuesday to avoid having it on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Circus to be topic at meeting
The Callisburg Community Club will have its monthly meeting and potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3., at the community building, 92 McDaniel St.
Marsha Gribbs, board member at the Morton Museum of Cooke County, will discuss the Gainesville Circus following the dinner.
The event is open to the public. For more information, call 940-668-7216.
NTMC to offer snake bite class
Poison Control will host a free class about snake bite treatment and prevention Jan. 27 at North Texas Medical Center’s board room.
Attendees are invited to bring their lunch to the class, scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. The class will cover snake bites specific to the Cooke County area, different types of snakes, treatments that are available, how to prevent a snakebite and whether NTMC has antivenin.
Get ‘STEMed Up’ at library
The Cooke County Library will host a “STEMed Up” class Monday, Jan. 27, after reopening from its weeklong closure for inventory work.
The free class for ages 8-12 will teach how to create a robotic hand using paper, string and straws. The instructor will also include information on some basic anatomy and how prosthetic technology works.
Participation is limited to the first 15 to sign up. To register, call 940-668-5530 or visit the library at 200 S. Weaver St.
