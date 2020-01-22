Meeting to discuss Lake Texoma Shoreline Management Plan
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers representatives will be available to provide information and receive input regarding an initiative to revise the Lake Texoma Shoreline Management Plan during a public information meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Pottsboro High School, 901 Highway 120, Pottsboro, Texas, 75076.
The public meeting will consist of an open house-style format to allow individual one-on-one discussions with USACE representatives, according to a news release.
During the meeting, the public may view maps, ask questions and provide comments about the revision.
Shoreline management plans address the rules and guidelines governing private shoreline uses, such as private boat docks, vegetation modification and similar private uses of government property, the release states.
The current shoreline management plan for Lake Texoma was last updated in 1996.
Revisions are needed to address changes in land use and policies since the current shoreline management plan was published, officials said.
Key topics to be addressed in the revision include revising shoreline allocations and updating the plan to incorporate changes in public law and national policies related to shoreline management. The objective of the revision and related management actions is to achieve a balance between permitted private uses and resource protection for general public use.
The release states that public participation is crucial to the successful revision of the current Lake Texoma shoreline management plan.
Questions pertaining to the proposed revision can be addressed to: Joe L. Custer; manager, Lake Texoma, 351 Corps Road, Denison, Texas, 75020-6425. He can also be reached by phone at 903-465-4990 or by email at Joe.Custer@usace.army.mil.
