VISTO to be closed briefly
Volunteers In Service To Others, Gainesville’s food pantry and crisis assistance center, will be closed part of next week as it moves to its new location.
VISTO’s current offices at 1401 Southland Drive will be closed Thursday through Monday, Aug. 6-10, while it transitions to the new center at 1305 N. Culberson St.
Back-to-school supplies available
Real Life Church, 2205 E. U.S. 82, will host its annual back-to-school supply giveaway with a drive-thru twist this year.
The giveaway will take place 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the church while supplies last. Free backpacks filled with school supplies will be given to students who are present in the car.
For more information, call 940-612-2815 or email npickett@reallifechurch.faith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.