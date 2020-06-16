MMH staff receives service awards
Muenster Memorial Hospital recently honored retiring nurse Darlene Miller for 44 years in the profession and recognized Doreen Taylor for 24 years of service as she transitions to semi-retirement on a lighter work schedule at the hospital.
The two were recognized during a reception May 29. The hospital also handed out its annual service awards.
Employees reaching milestones with MMH include:
30 years: Shirley Endres, a licensed vocational nurse at MMH Family Health Clinic.
20 years: Melissa Trubenbach, nurse practitioner at MMH Family Health Clinic.
15 years: Adelia Walterscheid, swingbed coordinator.
10 years: Karime Graves, FIT manager; Kenneth Grewing, LVN; Leslie Schilling, occupational/hand therapist; Sara Thacker, LVN; and Crystal Tuggle, registered nurse.
Five years: Gayla Blanton, marketing director; Chelsea Endres, radiology technologist; Kim Fitts, pharmacy technician; Rose Ganzon, occupational therapist; and Kerri Snyder, chief nursing officer.
Lake Kiowa student graduates
A student from Lake Kiowa graduated from the University of Alabama this spring, the institution announced.
Alexandria Atkinson received a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration, according to a university press release.
The university’s traditional commencement plans were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but spring graduates are invited to take part in summer commencement exercises scheduled for July 31-Aug. 1, the release stated.
