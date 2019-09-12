Ray Roberts park unit to host 3 programs this weekend
The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host three programs Saturday, Sept. 14.
At 9 a.m., a Dutch Oven Demo will take place. Participants will learn how to cook meals in the historic cast iron pot as well as some history of the oven itself. This will be a live cooking demonstration with free samples for participants. Those taking part in the event are asked to bring a plate and fork. This class will meet at the amphitheater.
At 11 a.m., “The Fast and the Furriest” will introduce attendees to some of the creatures that the park houses. The program will also take place at the amphitheater.
And at 2 p.m., a ranger will lead a guided hike on the Dogwood Canyon Trail. Meet at the Dogwood Canyon parking area.
While programs are free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. Programs may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page. Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
Master Gardeners to kick off with fall program Sept. 26
The Cooke County Master Gardeners will host their fall kickoff program from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, with a presentation about Texas bluebonnets and similar flowers.
Marty Morgan, Cooke County AgriLife Extension Agent, will offer information about what kinds of bluebonnets to plant and when, as well as other tips for fall gardening and landscaping. The Master Gardeners will sponsor the buffet meal.
Attendees do not need to RSVP; just show up at the Neu Ranch House Catfish Room, 1825 E. U.S. 82 in Gainesville.
For more information, call the AgriLife Extension at 940-668-5412.
The Learning Tree preschool has new director at helm
The Learning Tree Pre-School, a ministry of First United Methodist Church of Gainesville, brought on a new director, Phil Newton, this summer, according to a news release from the preschool.
Newton, a retired school administrator, is directing the preschool for 3- and 4-year-old students. He brings more than 30 years of educational experience to this program.
The Learning Tree has been educating students in a Christian setting and preparing them for kindergarten since 1982. It’s an extension of the ministry and programs of First United Methodist Church and runs Wednesdays through Fridays, September through May.
Diabetes support group meetings to resume next week
The Cooke County Diabetes Support Group will begin meeting again this month following its regular summer break.
Dr. Khawaja Anwar will present an open forum for diabetes education at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the classrooms at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd. in Gainesville. Anwar is a doctor of internal medicine and cardiology at Muenster Memorial Hospital Family Health Clinic.
Anyone interested in learning more about diabetes is welcome to attend the free meeting, according to a press release from support group facilitator Joan Walterscheid.
The support group provides education and support for patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes and their family members. It meets the third Tuesday of each month except June, July, August and December. Programs by various healthcare professionals are presented each month.
For more information about the diabetes support group or to be notified of future meetings, call Walterscheid at 940-768-8120 or e-mail jwalter@ntin.net.
