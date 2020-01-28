‘Seussical the Musical’ is this week
Students at Robert E. Lee Intermediate School will present their final two performances of “Seussical the Musical” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 29-30.
They’ll take place in the cafeteria at the school, 2100 N. Grand Ave. The performances are free and open to the public.
This is the third year Lee Intermediate has offered a theater production for its students, according to Gainesville Independent School District spokeswoman Leslie Crutsinger.
Celebrity Sweetheart style show set
On Friday, Feb. 14, the Stanford House will host its sixth annual Celebrity Sweetheart Luncheon and All-Male Style Show.
The event features men dressing like women for comedic effect. Spectators may bring extra dollar bills to help their favorite participant win “Sweetheart of the Year.”
Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. The menu will include both chicken and Italian spaghetti, salad, a fruit bowl, garlic bread and homemade dessert. A raffle will also take place.
Relay for Life plans kickoff
Relay for Life of Cooke County will host a relay kickoff party from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Liberty Hall, 4321 N. I-35.
The band Nikki and Ryan will perform and a cash bar will be available. Dinner will be catered by Hotwire BBQ.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Advance tickets are available at 4U Credit Union, 1312 Lawrence St., or Performance Custom Impressions, 6713 FM 902 Ste. 6. They’re also available through the Relay for Life of Cooke County Facebook page.
The nonprofit raises funds for the American Cancer Society. Its annual relay to celebrate cancer survivors and honor those that have passed takes place in May.
Seminars to cover entomology, curation
Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge will host a two-part training this spring about collecting insects for exhibition. The training is meant to help the refuge expand its efforts to teach about the diversity of insect species found at the refuge.
“Insects on the Refuge: An Introduction to Entomology” presented by Texas Master Naturalist and Master Entomologist David Parsons will be from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 8 and March 14. Those interested in helping collect insects for the refuge’s exhibits will get a basic overview of entomology at the first session and details about how to collect, prepare and curate insects at the second session.
The volunteers will start collecting bugs in the field during spring, summer and early fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.