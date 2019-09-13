City council to take budget vote Tuesday
Gainesville city council members are set to vote on the city’s tax rate and budget for the coming year at their next meeting Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The proposed 2019-2020 budget is $43.2 million, according to the city’s draft budget. The city’s proposed tax rate is 70 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
The 2019-2020 proposed tax rate is one cent more than the effective rate of 69 cents, according to a previous report in the Register. The effective rate is the tax rate needed to bring in the same tax revenue as the previous year.
Two public hearings are required if the proposed tax rate is above the effective rate. Public hearings for the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget and tax rate took place Aug. 20 and Sept. 3.
Other agenda items include consideration of a resolution related to an agreement with the agencies receiving hotel-motel occupancy tax revenues; an update to the city’s fee schedule; and potential action to surplus some items from Gainesville Fire-Rescue in order to sell them to the Gordonville Volunteer Fire Department.
Council is also slated to go into closed session to discuss real property and economic development. They’ll reconvene in open session for the final agenda item, an agreement with Eikon Consulting Group LLC for services related to rebuilding the city transfer station at 601 I-35.
The council meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign in on the public comment sheet in advance of the meeting.
GISD board to meet Monday
Board members of Gainesville Independent School District are set to consider proposals from Hellas Construction Inc. at their meeting next week as plans for turf baseball and softball fields and a new tennis court complex move forward.
An agenda notice for the Monday, Sept. 16 meeting shows other items for consideration include the purchase of a trailer for the ag program; recognizing 4-H as an extracurricular; relocating fencing at Gainesville High School; and approving a memorandum of understanding with Grayson College for adult English as a second language classes.
Board members will go into closed session to discuss personnel matters. They’ll reconvene in open session for any necessary action on those subjects, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. Members of the public may address the board near the beginning of the meeting, the notice states.
One road with access to transfer station to close for utility work
The city of Gainesville announced this week that the road leading from California Street going north to the south entrance of the city transfer station will be closed beginning Monday, Sept. 16, through Friday, Oct. 4, for underground utility work.
Drivers can still access the transfer station from the I-35 southbound service road. From U.S. 82, head south on the service road, then turn right on Scott Street just past Pit Stop Liquor. The transfer station gate entrance is at the end of the road on the right.
For more information, call the city at 940-668-4551 or 940-668-4555.
