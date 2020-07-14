TCOG board to meet Thursday
The governing board of the Texoma Council of Governments is set to discuss the Community Services Block Grant CARES Act Community Needs Assessment along with a community action plan and budget at its next meeting Thursday, July 16.
The meeting agenda also includes induction of new governing board members for 2020-2022 and potential action on the Regional Solid Waste Management Plan contract.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the TCOG offices, 1117 Gallagher Drive in Sherman.
Tug-of-war organizers call for teams
Organizers are calling for teams to form in preparation for this year’s tug of war supporting the Stanford House senior activity center and VISTO.
The second annual Tug of War is set for Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Cooke County Fairgrounds, 1901 Justice Center Blvd. A 10 a.m. pull start is planned.
Participation will be limited to 24 teams, with a team weight limit of 2,000 pounds. This year, teams will be permitted to name their challenges — expected to bring “an added edge of competition, good-natured ribbing and hilarious antics,” according to an event press release.
Teams may be made up of friends, family members, coworkers, workout groups, service organizations, class reunions or other groups as participants choose.
The fundraiser supports the Stanford House activities and VISTO’s Backpack Buddies program. For more information, call 940-668-1452, 940-668-6404 or 940-665-9707.
Register closed to walk-in visits
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. are again closed to walk-in visitors until further notice. The closure is a precaution in light of the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register office is closed for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Extra copies of the paper are available after the day of publication by calling the office and having them mailed to you. Cost plus postage may be paid by credit or debit card.
