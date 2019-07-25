College board to discuss budget
The North Central Texas College board of directors is set to discuss its 2019-2020 budget at a special workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, July 29, according to a meeting notice.
During the meeting in the chancellor’s conference room on the Gainesville college campus, board members will also go into closed session to consult with an attorney and discuss issues related to real estate, personnel and security.
The board will reconvene in open session for any necessary action on the items discussed in closed session, according to the agenda notice.
The chancellor’s conference room is in the administration building (Building 100) on the college campus, 1525 W. California St. in Gainesville.
Sales tax weekend scheduled
Whether you’re in need of notebooks, rulers or running shoes, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding shoppers they can save money on those and other items during the state’s sales tax holiday on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 9-11.
The law exempts sales tax on qualified items priced below $100, such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks. The weekend saves shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend, Hegar’s office estimated.
Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
Shoppers this year are expected save an estimated $102.2 million in state and local sales taxes during the sales tax holiday, according to Hegar’s office. Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has taken place annually since 1999.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.