Rodeo event to help injured rider
The Gainesville Riding Club will host a benefit 5D barrel race and bull riding event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the riding club’s arena, 3152 N. Grand Ave. in Gainesville.
The arena event will benefit Cole Morgan, a bull wrestler from Thackerville who was injured in a recent bull riding competition.
State hospital adds veterans’ unit
Texas health officials announced Friday the creation of a 20-bed specialized care unit for Texas veterans.
The first of its kind within the state, the new unit at Terrell State Hospital is designed to provide mental health services to address veterans’ unique needs, according to a press release from Texas Health and Human Services.
HHSC estimates at least 6% of patients in state hospitals identify as veterans. Many enter a state hospital from the legal system and face challenges best addressed through psychiatric care attuned to their background, according to the agency.
The new 20-bed unit at the state hospital, located about 30 miles east of Dallas, began admitting forensic veteran patients July 1. The veterans unit is staffed by 51 clinical workers, many of whom are also veterans, the press release indicated.
Veterans from all of the state hospital system’s service areas are eligible to request admission to the new unit at Terrell State Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.