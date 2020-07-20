Cooke Co. Democrats to canvass votes
The Cooke County Democratic Party has scheduled a time to canvass votes cast in last week's Democratic primary runoff election.
Democratic Party Chairman John Angus said Monday, July 20, that canvassing will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at the Democratic Party Headquarters, 102 E. Elm St.
Of the county’s 26,267 residents registered to vote, 252 cast ballots in the Democratic runoffs, according to information from the Cooke County Clerk's Office.
Panelists named for ‘Let’s Take a Seat’
The second “Let’s Take a Seat At The Table” event is slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St.
The public is being invited to the panel-style event to discuss racial injustice. Attendees are required to wear masks and are encouraged to observe social distancing.
Panelists for the event include Gainesville Independent School District Superintendent DesMontes Stewart; Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley; Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips; Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County CEO Josh Chapman; Pastor Frank Lorne; Torrey Henderson of Pro Gainesville; and Gainesville natives Christopher Hubbard, Henry Johnson, Brandi Pegues and Latecia Franklin.
Chiropractic student makes dean’s list
A Whitesboro student has been named to Sherman College of Chiropractic’s dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester, the institution announced in a press release.
Taylor Peterson was among those recognized for achieving at least a 3.5 grade point average.
Sherman College of Chiropractic is in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Muenster Battle of the Badges set
Muenster police and fire departments will host a “Battle of the Badges” blood drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at 421 N. Main St. in Muenster.
Donors should bring a photo ID and eat a good meal before donating.
