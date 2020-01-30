NCTC hosting Black History Month event
North Central Texas College will celebrate Black History Month with a panel discussion Thursday, Feb. 6.
Heavy appetizers will be served 6-7 p.m. followed by the panel discussion from 7-8 p.m. at the First State Bank Center for the Performing Arts at NCTC, 1525 W. California St. Six panelists will discuss their experiences as leaders and answer questions related to African American culture, challenges and achievements.
Panelists will include Harry Eaddy, president of the Denton African American Scholarship Foundation and director for the Denton Black Film Festival; DesMontes Stewart, Gainesville Independent School District superintendent; Joy Kirven, CEO of Zarcode LLC in Denton; Melvin Harri of Aguirre & Fields LP in Houston; Cherly Furdge, chair of the Public Administration and Management Division at NCTC; and Welton Stoker, Parkview Church of Christ minister of community outreach and prison minister.
Those who would like to submit questions for the panelists to answer may do so on the event website at blackhistory.nctc.edu. Topics may include education, social injustice, inspirations, achievements, entrepreneurship and how to help youth get to the next level.
Chamber banquet nearing
The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce will have its 98th annual meeting and awards banquet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St.
Tickets are $35 for members or $50 for nonmembers and may be purchased at the chamber, located in the civic center.
Voting for chamber awards is also ongoing through the morning of Feb. 5. Votes may be cast from the chamber website at gainesvillecofc.com/chamberevents.
Register changing office hours
The Gainesville Daily Register will have new office hours beginning next week. Starting Monday, Feb. 3, the Register front office will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Back issues of the Register as well as its special publications are available at the front office at 306 E. California St. Subscription and advertising payments and inquiries may also be brought to the office in person or over the phone at 940-665-5511.
