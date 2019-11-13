Museum open house set for Thursday
The Morton Museum of Cooke County will have its Christmas open house from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the museum, 210 S. Dixon St. in Gainesville.
The museum is bringing back its bell sale for this year’s open house.
History buffs can also visit the museum during its regular hours 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free. The current exhibits focus on the history of Cooke County from 1900-1950.
Deadline is Friday to sign up
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office in Cooke County will host a food handler’s course this month for employees in food service establishments.
Texas code requires such employees to complete an accredited food handlers training within 60 days of employment. The one to two-hour course leads to certification that is valid for two years anywhere in the state.
A basic overview of food safety practices is incorporated, including topics like personal hygiene, cross-contamination and time and temperature abuse.
The course will be offered 2-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.
Cost is $20 and is payable by check, credit/debit card or money order. Registration must be completed the Friday before the class date by calling the Extension office at 940-668-5412, emailing kelly.huston@ag.tamu.edu or visiting the office’s website at cooke.agrilife.org/events.
The Cooke County Extension office is at 301 S. Chestnut St.
