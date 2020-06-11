Community market slated
The Mountain Springs Community Center at 173 Mt. Springs Lane is hosting a community market this Saturday, June 13.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. until noon, according to information from the community center’s Facebook page.
Interested vendors may contact Tandi Barnett through the Facebook page.
TDLR resumes some safety enforcement, inspections
The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation announced it would resume a limited number of on-the-ground safety inspections and enforcement investigations beginning Wednesday, June 10.
The agency indicated its employees would continue to observe practices that limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. TDLR employees will identify themselves and show their TDLR-issued ID; make all reasonable efforts to practice social distancing; wear masks during all inspections or investigations; limit the distribution of paper forms or postings; and disinfect any equipment they use before entering and after leaving a facility or place of business.
TDLR employees will not ask any member of the public to remove their mask at any time, or require a signature on any document, according to an agency press release.
The temporary measures will be adjusted as needed based on guidance from state public health officials, the release indicated.
