Tug-of-war still on this fall
The Stanford House senior activity center and VISTO are planning to go forward with their second annual Tug of War scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Cooke County Fairgrounds, 1901 Justice Center Blvd.
Participation will be limited to 24 teams, with a team weight limit of 2,000 pounds, according to a save-the-date flyer. Organizers are planning some new, competitive twists to the event this year.
The fundraiser supports the Stanford House activities and VISTO’s Backpack Buddies program. For more information, call 940-668-1452.
VISTO mobile food pantries continue
VISTO continues to hold a weekly drive-thru mobile food pantry starting at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County, 315 N. Denton St.
Food is distributed until 1 p.m. or supplies run out.
The food pantry remains open from 8 a.m. to noon weekdays for appointments at its offices at 1401 Southland Drive. The organization has transitioned to curbside service and asks that clients call when they have arrived in the parking lot for their appointment. Check-in is completed over the phone and volunteers bring food to the car.
VISTO, which stands for Volunteers In Service To Others, may be reached by calling 940-668-6403.
Help to navigate crisis
Anyone who’s in need because of the new coronavirus can call the Cooke County Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster at 940-665-8505 from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays to reach a volunteer community navigator who will guide callers to resources that are available to help with utility bills, rent or mortgage payments.
Participating organizations that are coordinating resources through VOAD include the VISTO food pantry, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Cooke County, Cooke County Emergency Management, Cooke County United Way, Home Hospice of Cooke County, I Love Nails and Spa, the Red Cross of Cooke County, Temple Baptist Church and Workforce Solutions Texoma.
An online form to request help is posted to the VOAD’s Facebook page. Search for Cooke County Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, VOAD.
Whitesboro student inducted
Jess Abney of Whitesboro was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the society announced in a press release. Abney was initiated at Texas A&M University.
Abney is among roughly 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year, according to the release. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. The top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify.
Chickasaw reunion canceled
The Chickasaw Reunion “Chikasha Ittafama” has been canceled out of an abundance of caution in response to the coronavirus situation, the Chickasaw Nation announced Friday, April 24. The reunion traditionally takes place in early May at Kullihoma Grounds, east of Ada, Oklahoma.
Other closings, cancellations and postponements announced by the Chickasaw Nation are posted on its website at chickasaw.net/COVID19.
Register closed to walk-ins
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. remain closed to walk-in visitors until further notice as a precaution in light of the spread of the new coronavirus.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register closes for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Extra copies of the paper are available after the day of publication by calling the office and having them mailed to you. Cost plus mailing charge will be calculated at that time and will need to be paid by credit or debit card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.