Signups open now for children’s grief camp
Registration has opened for Camp Dragonfly, a weekend retreat led by professional clinicians and trained staff for children ages 8-12 who have lost a loved one.
Activities at Camp Dragonfly are designed to help children heal and live successfully after loss. During the weekend, campers can participate in art projects, games, nature hikes, discussions and a campfire with s’mores.
“Campers learn ways to process feelings and treasure memories,” Nancy Jackson, community development director and camp director, said in a press release. “Camp is not about forgetting, it is about healing. We use exercises to help the children learn to process grief and then fun activities to practice the coping skills they are learning.
“Children grieve differently than adults,” she added. “Some children have behavioral problems, some struggle with schoolwork, some become argumentative or fearful, some hesitate to be away from a parent, and many don’t like to be alone.”
The spring session of Camp Dragonfly is scheduled for March 6-8 at All Saints Camp on Lake Texoma, 418 Stanton Way in Pottsboro. For information, contact Jackson at 903-868-9315 or nancy.jackson@homehospice.org.
Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke and Fannin Counties is a nonprofit founded in 1982 to enhance quality of life. Its website is www.homehospice.org.
Foster care info meeting set
Change the Face of Fostering will host a foster care information meeting from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, for anyone interested in learning about or supporting foster care in Cooke County.
The meeting will take place at Temple Baptist Church, 1811 E. California St. in Gainesville. For more information about the foster care support organization, call 940-580-9795 or email foster@ctfof.org.
Art in the Stacks returns
The Cooke County Library will host an Art in the Stacks class from 5-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. The class for ages 8-12 will cover the basic elements of art, like spacing and lines, then library staff will help students create their own watercolor still life.
The class is open to the first 15 who sign up. For more information, call the library at 940-668-5530.
The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
Weather spotting class on Tuesday
The National Weather Service will be in town Tuesday, Feb. 11, for its annual severe weather training session. This year’s session will focus on threats posed by severe thunderstorms, the NWS announced this week.
The NWS is offering its free Skywarn Storm Spotter Class from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St. It’s in partnership with the Cooke County Office of Emergency Management and the City of Gainesville Office of Emergency Management.
The full schedule of classes in the region is at http://www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnsch?sptrsch.
For more information on severe weather, visit the National Weather Service Fort Worth office’s website at http://weather.gov/fortworth or its social media pages.
