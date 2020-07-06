City council to meet
Gainesville City Council members are set to consider approving an expansion to Butterfield Stage at the council’s meeting Tuesday, July 7.
The meeting agenda shows council members will also consider amending the ordinance for the Gainesville Farmers Market. They’ll also consider approving appointments to various city boards.
The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St. Members of the public who wish to speak during the meeting are asked to sign in on the public comment sheet in advance of the meeting.
Gainesville student makes dean’s list
Ouachita Baptist University has named a Gainesville student to its spring 2020 dean’s list.
Addison Mercer was among more than 400 students to receive the honor, a press release from the university indicated.
To be named to the dean’s list, full-time students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.
Ouachita Baptist University is a private liberal arts university in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
Mountain Springs plans market
The Mountain Springs Community Center will host a community market from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, July 11.
All vendors will be outdoors due to the governor’s order mandating use of masks in most indoor public settings. The community center is at at 173 Mt. Springs Lane. Interested vendors may contact Tandi Barnett at tandibarnett@gmail.com.
Protest march scheduled
PRO Gainesville is planning a second protest march for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Cooke County Courthouse square, according to an event flyer.
The protest is in support of removal of the county’s Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument on courthouse grounds, as well as “uplifting of vulnerable populations and enacting positive growth in our community,” the flyer states.
The group is requiring participants to wear face coverings.
Register closed to walk-in visits
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. are again closed to walk-in visitors until further notice. The closure is a precaution in light of the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register office is closed for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Extra copies of the paper are available after the day of publication by calling the office and having them mailed to you. Cost plus mailing charge may be paid by credit or debit card.
