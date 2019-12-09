Johnson Branch sets weekend programs
Saturday, Dec. 14 is a busy day for the Johnson Branch Unit for Ray Roberts Lake State Park with three programs being hosted in the park.
The first one begins at 9 a.m. and will last until around 10:30 a.m. Participants will learn how to cook in the historic cast iron pot with a live cooking demonstration. Samples will be free; just bring a plate and fork. The program will take place in the Amphitheater next to the Kid Fish Pond. This event will be free, aside from the entrance fee to the park.
Starting at 11 a.m. until noon will be The Fast and the Furriest, which will also be in the Amphitheater. With this program, participants can find out what special adaptations the animals in the park have that help them live there.
Finally, from 2-3 p.m. participants can meet at Pavilion 1 for “Arts in the Park — Holiday Edition.” There will be ornaments for people to take home made by the staff.
Johnson Branch warns to dress for the weather, and make sure to check with the Facebook page for this unit or call the park office at 940-637-2294 for cancellations due to the weather. The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Park is off of Farm-to-Market Road 3002, southeast of Valley View.
Starrytelling planned at state park
At 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, there will be a telescope for shared viewing at Johnson Branch Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park. Participants should bring a red lensed flash light, your own telescope if you don’t want to use the shared telescope and a camp chair.
This program may be canceled due to the weather. The park’s Facebook page will post updates, or you can called at 940-637-2294. The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts State Park is located off Farm-to-Market Road 3002, southeast of Valley View.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.