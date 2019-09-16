Community center to serve spaghetti supper
The Mountain Springs Community Center will have its annual spaghetti supper at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-13. This year all funds will go towards the purchase of a new sound system for the center and indoor stage improvements, according to information from a center spokesperson.
The community center is at 173 Mountain Springs Lane near Valley View.
Tug of War teams face off Saturday
Teams participating in the “Tug of War: Pulling for our Community” are set to face off beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.
The fundraiser supports the Backpack Buddy program at Volunteers In Service To Others — the local food bank — and events at the Stanford House senior activity center. It’ll take place during Market Days at Liberty Crossing, 321 N. I-35.
Twenty-four teams will be pulling the rope, according to information from Stanford House Director Kathi Kirby Husereau.
Free movie night this weekend
A free showing of the movie “Madagascar” is set for 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Gainesville Farmers Market, 201 N. Chestnut St. Families should bring a blanket or lawn chair for the free movie night. Snacks will be provided.
