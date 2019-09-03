City municipal court clerk certified
Court Clerk Ashley Murillo of the municipal court in Gainesville has completed all of the requirements for Level II of the Municipal Court Clerk Certification Program, according to a press release from Judge Christopher F. Cypert.
Murillo was awarded the certification Aug. 20 by the Texas Court Clerks Association in conjunction with the Texas Municipal Court Education Center, the Texas Municipal Courts Association and Texas State University-San Marcos, according to the release. She has served in the Gainesville Municipal Court since 2014.
To qualify for level II certification, clerks must complete continuing education and pass a four-hour exam covering legal research, ethics, fairness and diversity, processing cases, legal codes and statutes, records and case-flow management, financial management, bond forfeitures, domestic violence and computer literacy.
TCCA is a non-profit professional association of municipal and justice court clerks and administrators. Founded in 1972, TCCA is an affiliate of the Texas Municipal League.
TMCEC is a project of the Texas Municipal Courts Association and is funded by a grant from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. TMCEC provides judicial and legal education for municipal judges, clerks and prosecutors through monthly regional seminars and a 1-800 telephone line. TMCA is an association composed of municipal judges, clerks, prosecutors and court support personnel. It monitors legislation, attorney general opinions and changes in case law to ensure that the 918 municipal courts in Texas remain up-to-date on the law.
Tax appraisal training workshop scheduled
The Cooke County AgriLife Extension is planning a tax appraisal training day next month.
The tax appraisal staff training workshop is set for 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Flying J Ranch, 593 Flying J Drive in Whitesboro and is designed for tax appraisers and assessors. Six continuing education credits will be available for members of either profession. Local landowners interested in the various topics are also welcome to attend.
Registration will take place 8:30-9 a.m. the day of the workshop and the cost is $30 with lunch provided.
Tentative topics include plant identification, setting livestock stocking rates, pasture management, wildlife management on small properties, the economics of haying and the cost to the land, beekeeping, land trends, prescribed burning, deer management and an update from the Texas Comptroller’s office. A hands-on demonstration will also take place.
For more information, call Marty Morgan, Cooke County Ag Agent, at 940-668-5412 or email him at marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
Register seeking freelance writers
The Gainesville Daily Register has opportunities for stringers, or freelance news writers, to be published this fall.
If you’re interested in writing for the Register on a freelance basis, email Editor Sarah Einselen at editor@gainesvilleregister.com with your contact information, including a daytime phone number, and a summary of your writing experience and examples of your news writing. Links to your work or portfolio are preferred. No large attachments, please.
Freelancers are paid for every published story and Einselen determines the assignments.
For more information, call the Register at 940-665-5511.
