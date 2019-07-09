Muenster ISD sets meal guidelines
The Muenster Independent School District recently announced its policy for providing free and reduced-price meals to students from low-income families.
Copies of the policy are available from the school or the district’s administration offices upon request.
Letters will be mailed to families in the school district beginning Aug. 5 to explain what the benefits are and what steps families need to take to receive them, according to a press release from the school district.
Children from households already in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations are eligible. In addition, children enrolled in Head Start or Even Start; those classified as foster, homeless, runaway, migrant or displaced children; and those from households whose income falls below eligibility limits are also eligible.
Income eligibility needs to be verified by filling out an application and returning it to the school. Children whose families are enrolled in one of the assistance programs should receive a letter indicating they’re automatically eligible, but families that don’t receive the letter and think they ought to have should contact Leslie Hartman, administrative secretary, at 940-759-2281 extension 600 or leslie.hartman@muensterisd.org.
Families who experience a job loss or increase in their household size should also contact the school in case the change makes them eligible for free or reduced-price meals, according to the release.
GAVA art exhibition set for September
The Gainesville Area Visual Arts is accepting entries for its upcoming fall art exhibition Sept. 15-22.
The exhibition can be viewed at the Santa Fe Depot museum 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends during the show. The Santa Fe Depot museum is at 605 E. California St. in Gainesville.
The free public reception will be 6 -8 p.m. Sept. 14. Many entered art pieces will be for sale and refreshments will be provided. There will also be an art raffle of four original pieces.
Art submission is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 8-9 at the Santa Fe Depot. Entry fees are $15 per entry for GAVA members and $20 per entry for non-GAVA members. Up to four pieces may be submitted by an artist, according to a recent press release from the organization.
Submission is open to all artists using visual mediums. The theme, “Feel the Power,” is open to interpretation; however, GAVA reserves the right to exclude any art deemed inappropriate, unoriginal, or art that has been shown in this exhibit in the past four years, the release stated.
Visit www.gainesvilleareavisualarts.org for entry forms and more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.