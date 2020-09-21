Callisburg VFD to host BBQ
Callisburg Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual barbecue and auction fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 3.
The fundraiser will take place 5-10 p.m. at the fire station, 116 McDaniel St. Cost is $12 for the general public or $6 for ages 10 and under.
Menu will include barbecue brisket, pulled pork, smoked sausage, cole slaw, potato salad, beans and homemade desserts.
Several raffle prizes will be available as well. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. They may be purchased from any VFD member or by calling Mike Musick at 940-736-7090 or Hilary Zimmerer at 940-634-2362.
About 80% of the department’s operating budget is funded by donations, according to a brochure about the VFD barbecue.
MHD board to consider tax rate Wednesday
Board members of Muenster Hospital District will consider approval of the proposed 2020 tax rate of $0.1975 at the board’s next meeting Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The meeting’s agenda notice shows the board will also consider physician credentialing. Members will also hear an update on the coronavirus situation.
Members will move into closed session to discuss personnel matters, strategic planning and compliance, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday via teleconference. The call-in number is 346-248-7799 or 253-215-8782. Meeting ID is 874 1095 9225. Public comments will be limited to 3 minutes per person, the notice indicates.
