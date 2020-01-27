Art scholarship fundraiser coming up
Gainesville Area Visual Arts will host its seventh annual “For the Love of Art” scholarship fundraiser Friday, Feb. 7, to support the GAVA Art Scholarship.
Art by GAVA members will be on display while Oliver White performs live music. Food and drinks will be provided and winners of the art raffle will be announced, though winners do not need to be at the event.
The event will take place 6-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the State Theater and Backstage Cafe, 200 E. California St. Admission is free so donors may spend their money on art purchases, according to a press release. A fifth of art sales and all raffle ticket sales will go toward the scholarships.
Raffle art is on display at First State Bank on California Street until the end of January and raffle tickets are available from any GAVA member.
Last year, For the Love of Art 2019 supported five $1,000 scholarships, according to the release. Students may apply now for this year’s scholarship, open to a 2020 graduating senior who is a Cooke County resident. Applicants must plan to major or minor in the visual arts.
Scholarship applications are available on GAVA’s website, gainesvilleareavisualarts.org, and must be received by March 1.
