Library to be closed for Veterans Day
The Cooke County Library will be closed Monday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The library will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, with regular hours.
Library services like ebooks, downloadable audiobooks, magazines and music will still be available from the library’s website at cookecountylibrary.org while the building is closed.
The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
