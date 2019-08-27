Support group series to start
Home Hospice of Cooke County is beginning a new round of its eight-week series of support group sessions.
Each week, a social worker will lead the group in discussing topics like finding the next steps and coping to heal. These sessions will follow Dr. Alan Wolfelt’s “Ten Essential Touchstones for finding Hope and healing your Heart”. The group will meet in the Home Hospice office at 316 S. Chestnut St. in Gainesville.
The sessions will be 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 5 through Oct. 24. Participants may attend any number of the sessions. To register for the support group, call Paula at 940-665-9891.
Home Hospice of Grayson, Cooke and Fannin Counties is a community-based nonprofit founded in 1982 to provide care and support enhancing the quality of life of patients and their families.
To learn about other community outreach programs offered by Home Hospice, visit www.homehospice.org.
Nananananananana Batman!
The Cooke County Library’s sixth annual Batman Day will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The special children’s class is for all ages. There will be stories, music, games and a craft. Participants are welcome to come in costume.
For more information, call 940-668-5530, visit the Cooke County Library at 200 S. Weaver St. or visit the library’s website at www.cookecountylibrary.org.
Saint Jo resident receives diploma
Morgan Lindsey Dennis, of Saint Jo, graduated from Angelo State University with a Master of Science in criminal justice, the university recently announced.
Angelo State University is a public university in San Angelo.
Tug of War deadline coming up soon
The deadline to register a team or sign up to sponsor “Tug of War: Pulling for our Community” is fast approaching, organizers previously announced.
Teams should sign up by Sept. 1, according to a press release. The event is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 21, during Market Days at Liberty Crossing. Funds raised through participant fees and sponsorships go to support the Backpack Buddy program at Volunteers In Service To Others — the local food bank — and the Stanford House senior activity center.
For more information, call Kathi Kirby Husereau at 940-668-1452, Bekki Jones at 940-668-6404 or Lucy Sutton at 940-665-9707.
Register seeking freelance writers
The Gainesville Daily Register has opportunities for stringers, or freelance news writers, to be published this fall.
If you’re interested in writing for the Register on a freelance basis, email Editor Sarah Einselen at editor@gainesvilleregister.com with your contact information, including a daytime phone number, and a summary of your writing experience and examples of your news writing. Links to your work or portfolio are preferred. No large attachments, please.
Freelancers are paid for every published story and Einselen determines the assignments.
For more information, call the Register at 940-665-5511.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.