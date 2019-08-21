Tug of War deadline coming up soon
The deadline to register a team or sign up to sponsor “Tug of War: Pulling for our Community” is fast approaching, organizers announced this week.
Teams should sign up by Sept. 1, according to a press release. The event is set to take place Saturday, Sept. 21, during Market Days at Liberty Crossing. Funds raised through participant fees and sponsorships go to support the Backpack Buddy program at Volunteers In Service To Others — the local food bank — and the Stanford House senior activity center.
For more information, call Kathi Kirby Husereau at 940-668-1452, Bekki Jones at 940-668-6404 or Lucy Sutton at 940-665-9707.
Scat, squirrels subjects of upcoming park programs
The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host two programs on Saturday, Aug. 31.
At 9 a.m., a “Who’s Scat” hike will take place. Participants who would like to find out what can be learned from identifying scat should meet at the Dogwood parking lot.
At 2 p.m., “Back to Squirrel School” will teach participants about local wildlife in the park. The class will meet at the amphitheater.
While the program is free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. The program may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.