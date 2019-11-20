LOGO community news in brief

TCOG to have board meeting

The board of the Texoma Council of Governments is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21.

Board members are slated to consider action on a number of agenda items, including a regional hazard risk assessment, a criminal justice community plan, Homeland Security grant projects for fiscal year 2019, a Section 8 Family Self-Sufficiency Specialist grant submission and a contract extension for the 2019 Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program, according to an agenda notice for the meeting.

The meeting will take place at the TCOG offices, 1117 Gallagher Drive in Sherman.

