Register offices running with limited services
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. have been operating with limited services this week due to the bitter cold and extraordinary snowfall.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 and leave a message to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Extra copies of the paper are available after the day of publication by calling the office to make arrangements for pickup. Copies must be paid for with exact change.
Tax help available
Due to the COIVD-19 pandemic, the annual free AARP Tax Assistance Service operated jointly with the Cooke County Library will be offered and conducted differently this year.
The service will be by pickup and dropoff. Starting Monday, Feb. 22, clients will be able to go to the Cooke County Library and pick up an AARP tax packet. The packet will be prepared by AARP and contain instructions on how to prepare their 2020 taxes. Clients will need to fill out the paperwork in the packet and then contact AARP as per the instructions in the packet.
Clients will need to make appointments this year. Instructions on how to make appointments will be in the AARP tax packets. The first appointments won’t be available until Tuesday, March 2. There will be no walk-in appointments this year. Everyone must have a scheduled appointment to be helped. As of press time, the service will only be offered until Tuesday, April 13.
Masks will be required to enter the library to get packets, drop off packets and meet with the volunteers.
Organizers of the free service ask for patience as the new format is followed. Library staff has no involvement with the AARP service. AARP Tax Aides are volunteers. Details and processes may change.
For general questions regarding the free tax service, call the Cooke County Library at 940-668-5530. The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
