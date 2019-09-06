Diabetes support group meetings to resume
The Cooke County Diabetes Support Group will begin meeting again this month following its regular summer break.
Dr. Khawaja Anwar will present an open forum for diabetes education at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the classrooms at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd. in Gainesville. Anwar is a doctor of internal medicine and cardiology at Muenster Memorial Hospital Family Health Clinic.
Anyone interested in learning more about diabetes is welcome to attend the free meeting, according to a press release from support group facilitator Joan Walterscheid.
The support group provides education and support for patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes and their family members. It meets the third Tuesday of each month except June, July, August and December. Programs by various healthcare professionals are presented each month.
For more information about the diabetes support group or to be notified of future meetings, call Walterscheid at 940-768-8120 or e-mail jwalter@ntin.net.
Sell-O-Rama signups open now
Registration is taking place now for the 39th annual Arts & Crafts Sell-O-Rama hosted by the Cooke County Fair Association.
This year the event will take place Nov. 8-9 at the Gainesville Civic Center, 311 S. Weaver St.
The public may register to sell either handmade items or commercial items, according to a press release from organizers.
For more information and registration forms, call Evelyn Yeatts at 940-665-4472 or 940-736-4365.
