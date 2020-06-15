TCOG board to meet Thursday
The governing board of the Texoma Council of Governments is set to discuss a household hazardous waste collection event as well as some pandemic-related grant opportunities at its next meeting Thursday, June 18.
The meeting agenda also includes updates on the organization’s budget and allocations as well as induction of new board members, election of board officers for 2020-2021 and appointment of subcommittee members.
The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the TCOG offices, 1117 Gallagher Drive in Sherman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.