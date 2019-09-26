State park plans weekend programs
The Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park will host four programs this weekend
At 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, participants may meet at the amphitheater to learn some basic campfire building techniques from a ranger.
At 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, the park will host a Geocaching 101 event. GPS units will be provided. Attendees will meet at Pavilion 1.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, participants may practice watercolor painting with “Arts in the Park.” Supplies will be available first come first served. The class will meet at pavilion 1.
For kids who want to learn more about coyotes, the “Song Dog Sing-along” will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday. That group will meet at the amphitheater.
While programs are free to attend, park admission is $7 for ages 13 and up. Programs may be canceled due to the weather.
For more information, to register or to check the status of a program, call the park office at 940-637-2294 or visit the park unit’s Facebook page.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park is off Farm-to-Market Road 3002 (East Lone Oak Road), southeast of Valley View.
Chickasaw Nation meeting, festival set
The Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival is set to get underway Friday, Sept. 27 and continues through Oct. 5.
This year marks the 59th Annual Meeting of the Chickasaw Nation and 31st Annual Chickasaw Festival. Each year, friends and family from across the country attend the weeklong event, which is highlighted by Governor Bill Anoatubby’s State of the Nation Address Saturday, Oct. 5.
In 1960, more than 100 Chickasaws met at Seeley Chapel near Connerville, Oklahoma, to discuss the state of their nation and a vision for the future, a Chickasaw Nation press release indicated. Annually, the Chickasaw Nation pays tribute to that historic event by celebrating Chickasaw pride and progress during the Chickasaw Nation Annual Meeting and Festival.
The week features the coronation of tribal princesses, stickball, fun runs, archery, horse shoes, senior and junior Olympics, golf tournament, coed slow-pitch softball and artists of southeastern tribes displaying their wares at the Southeastern Art Show and Market.
Venues in the Tishomingo, Ada, and Sulphur areas will host activities throughout the week.
Chickasaw Cultural Evening will include artists, Chickasaw Press authors, a traditional meal of pashofa, grape dumplings, pork and fry bread at the Chickasaw Cultural Center.
The hub of activity is the Chickasaw National Capitol, located in Tishomingo, where attendees learn to play stickball, try their hand at archery, tour historic Chickasaw Nation buildings, stomp dance and learn techniques in ancient arts and crafts during the week.
The Southeastern Art Show and Market takes place at the historic capitol grounds in Tishomingo. The show is open to all artists of Southeast and Woodlands tribes.
A complete listing of events, locations and schedules is available online at AnnualMeeting.Chickasaw.net. Event schedule is subject to change.
For more information call 580-371-2040 or 800-593-3356.
