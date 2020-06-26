LOGO community news in brief

Police association to host July 4 cookout

The Gainesville Police Association’s fifth annual Fourth of July cookout will take place 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at B.P. Douglas Park, 529 N. Throckmorton St.

Police association members will serve up hot dogs, hamburgers, beans and potato salad free of charge while the food lasts.

Register offices to be closed July 3

The Gainesville Daily Register offices at 306 E. California St. will be closed Friday, July 3, in observance of Independence Day the following day. Next weekend’s print edition will be mailed Friday.

