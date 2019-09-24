GISD to host orientation Thursday
Gainesville Independent School District will host a substitute orientation Thursday, Sept. 26, for all new and returning substitutes who have not yet completed training this school year.
All subs are required to attend orientation before being approved for employment, according to a GISD press release.
New substitutes must attend the full three-hour session. Returning subs must attend the first hour of the session they choose.
All new substitutes must also complete a Gainesville ISD substitute application on the GISD website to be eligible for employment. Subs should bring a current driver’s license, Social Security card and official high school and/or college transcripts to orientation, as well.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. For more information, call GISD Human Resources at 940-665-4362.
Callisburg cemetery association to meet
The Callisburg Cemetery Association will have its annual board meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Callisburg Community Building.
For more information, email Alice Laflamme at aalf@ntin.net.
