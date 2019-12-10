Home tour set this weekend
The Morton Museum of Cooke County will host its annual “All That Glitters” holiday home tour from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Tickets are $18 and are available from the museum, 210 S. Dixon St. in Gainesville.
GSO Christmas concert is Sunday
The Gainesville Swing Orchestra’s 12th annual “A Swingin’ Christmas” concert is set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the First State Bank Center of Performing Arts on the North Central Texas College Campus, 1525 W. California St. in Gainesville. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.
The Gainesville Swing Orchestra’s Christmas concert will feature five vocalists as well as many instrumental solos. The orchestra will be performing under the direction of Dave Alexander.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. They can be purchased in advance from Kevin and Susan Beall Insurance Agency, 326 W. California St. in Gainesville. Tickets may also be purchased at the door on Dec. 15.
For more information about Gainesville Swing Orchestra, visit www.gsobigbandswing.org or call 940-736-1714.
