College music dept. hosts concert
The North Central Texas College Music Department will host its annual Sounds of NCTC concert, this year titled “Disney Spectacular!”, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12.
The concert will highlight classic Disney songs from the past and present, performed by the College Singers, the College Wind Ensemble and the Jazz Band. The performance will take place at the First State Bank Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of NCTC, 1525 W. California St.
Tickets are $10 and are available in advance by calling the box office at 940-668-3355 or may be purchased at the door.
First responders to be recognized
Cooke County's 4-H Livestock Club will host a free breakfast for first responders from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Temple Baptist Church, 1811 E. California St.
All first responders in the county are invited, according to information provided by the Cooke County AgriLife Extension Office.
College honors Muenster teacher
Weatherford College honored a Muenster teacher at its 2020 Jack Harvey Academy of Exemplary Teachers celebration recently.
Danna Hess teaches math at Muenster High School. “She spends many hours outside of class providing tutorials, working with [Texas Math and Science Coaches Association] junior high and high school participants, as well as being co-coordinator of Muenster High School’s [University Interscholastic League\ Academics program,” according to her nomination.
“Mrs. Hess is constantly working with students to assist them in learning,” reads the nomination, excerpted in a press release from the college.
Hess was among 34 teachers across the state to be recognized at the celebration, which honors exemplary teachers in the memory of Professor Emeritus Jack Harvey.
Travel center to put on spring event
Spring has sprung and the Texas Travel Information Center at Gainesville is hosting its sixth annual Wild about Wildflowers spring fair Friday, March 13.
The fair will take place 10 a.m.-1 p.m. A dozen regional organizations and visitor’s bureaus are slated to be at the free event, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The travel information center is at I-35 southbound exit 502. Northbound drivers should take exit 504, take the U-turn to southbound I-35 and then get off again at exit 502 to reach the information center.
