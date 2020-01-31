Job fairs set for Tuesday
Workforce Solutions Texoma, suite 200 at 1311 N. Grand Ave., will host the following job fairs on Tuesday, Feb. 4: Texas Juvenile Justice Department from 10 a.m. to noon; Traditions Spirits from 9 a.m. to noon; and Aramark Schools from 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Employers will be interviewing for management and several positions in the food industry, according to the workforce agency. Job-seekers must register at www.workintexas.com for details about the positions available.
Play bingo, get a prize at library
The Cooke County Library is celebrating National Library Lovers Month with a bingo contest and prizes.
Library patrons can pick up a Library Lovers Reading Challenge bingo card beginning today, Saturday, Feb. 1. The challenge card needs to be turned in by closing time Saturday, Feb. 29, and prize winners will be contacted by Wednesday, March 4.
Challenges on the bingo card include actions like “read in your pajamas,” “donate to the Blessing Box” and “read an ebook using a library reading app.” Participants may get a bingo in any direction in order to be eligible for the prize drawings.
Each age group has a different prize. Adults may win tickets to DMAX Theater and a gift card. Youth ages 12-17 may win a VTIN waterproof Bluetooth speaker. Children ages 2-11 may win a LEGO set and a book.
For more information, visit the library at 200 S. Weaver St. or its website at www.cookecountylibrary.org. The library’s phone number is 940-668-5530.
After-hours library drop boxes reopen
After months of being closed, the outside after-hours library material return boxes are reopened at the Cooke County Library.
Patrons can return books and movies using the outside drop boxes when the library is closed — the library advises patrons to check the drop boxes for labels stating which drop box is for books and which one is for movies.
Audiobooks will still need to be returned inside the library, a press release indicates. Items being returned when the library is open must be taken to the front desk, too.
The outside drop boxes are located on the north side of the library in the new parking area.
For more information, call the library at 940-668-5530. The Cooke County Library is at 200 S. Weaver St.
