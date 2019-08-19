Picnic to celebrate first responders on Sept. 7
Cooke County Republican Women is hosting a public picnic at the Leonard Park pavilion on Saturday, Sept. 7, to honor Cooke County first responders.
First responders from 22 law enforcement agencies, fire-rescue and volunteer fire departments and emergency medical services have been invited to attend, according to a release from CCRW.
Event Chair Peggy DeLancy said the event gives the public a chance to show their support and to thank first responders in person for their service.
The pavilion will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per person and includes hotdogs, fixings, chips, drinks and snack cakes. There is no cost to first responders with ID or badges.
“Although this is a fundraiser, our primary goal is to spotlight and thank the first responders of law enforcement, fire-rescue and emergency medical services who dedicate their lives to serving others, even in dangerous and sometimes life-threatening circumstances,” Club President Dianne Helms said in the release.
The club plans to donate at least 25% of the profits from admissions, sponsorships and other donations to a first responder project or projects.
Leonard Park is at 1000 W. California St. For more information, visit CCRW’s website at www.cookegop.com/ccrw or their Facebook page.
