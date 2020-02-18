Noble Institute plans workshop on choosing, developing bulls
Noble Research Institute will host a “Selecting and Developing Bulls” workshop from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at the Noble Research Institute Oswalt Ranch, 18414 Dixon Road in Marietta, Oklahoma.
Evaluating and selecting bulls can be difficult with all the data associated with them, according to a news release about the workshop. The course is designed to help producers understand and identify physical and genetic traits that are important for their operations and management goals.
The workshop will cover how to evaluate bulls for good body structure; the physical characteristics important for good body structure; nutritional development prior to the first breeding season; how to understand factors affecting bull fertility; and proper nutritional management after the breeding season.
Weather-appropriate outdoor attire is encouraged.
Registration fee is $35 and includes lunch. For more information and to register, visit www.noble.org/events.
