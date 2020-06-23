Walnut Bend ISD approves repairs
Walnut Bend Independent School District board members on Tuesday approved a contract with Cavalry Construction to repair damage the campus sustained in storms May 22-23.
During their June 16, regular meeting, board members also approved Parent Notice of Failure, Alternate K/7th Reading Instruments and Instructional Material Inventory waivers. In addition, the board approved the student handbook, student code of conduct and appraisal calendar for 2020-2021.
Superintendent/Principal Troy Humphrey also presented information regarding upcoming state funding issues, preparations for how school will resume in August and updates on building and vehicle maintenance.
The board approved transfer applications for 17 students, as well.
The next scheduled meeting for the Walnut Bend school board is 7 p.m. July 21.
Friends of wildlife refuge to meet
Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge will host the annual meeting of the Friends of Hagerman NWR at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, via online video conference.
Friends members and anyone interested in the organization are invited, according to a Friends of Hagerman NWR press release. Reports for 2019 will be delivered and new directors will be elected. The meeting will take place via Zoom; for information on joining the video conference, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com.
Also, the Friends are seeking volunteers to help with the butterfly garden. Volunteers are on call for Wednesday mornings and provide their own tools, gloves and face coverings. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, or 16 if accompanied by a parent or other responsible volunteer. Volunteers get first dibs on thinned plants as well as access to seeds and cuttings for propagation. Social distance will be maintained. For dates, times and details, email the Friends of Hagerman NWR.
The Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is at 6465 Refuge Road near Sherman.
Muenster hospital board sets meeting
Board members of Muenster Hospital District will discuss and consider approval of the budget for fiscal year 2021 at the board’s next meeting Wednesday, June 24.
The meeting’s agenda notice shows the board will also consider physician credentialing, discuss first quarter quality reporting, consider approving range and griddle replacement and discuss House Bill 3834 certification for local governments.
Members will move into closed session to discuss personnel matters, strategic planning and compliance, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday via teleconference. The call-in number is 253-215-8782 or 346-248-7799. Meeting ID is 975 721 7025. Public comments will be limited to 3 minutes per person, the notice indicates.
