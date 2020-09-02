Series of protests to continue
PRO Gainesville is planning another protest at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, in support of removing the Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument from county courthouse grounds.
It will be the eighth in a series of public protests calling for removal of the more than 100-year-old monument at the courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St. The activist organization invites participants to gather at the Cooke County Courthouse.
Gainesville police obtained arrest warrants this week charging three PRO Gainesville organizers with obstructing a roadway after participants in the Aug. 30 protest walked in the westbound lane of California Street.
GISD sets job fair
Gainesville Independent School District is hosting a career fair 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. The school district is seeking staff for its five kitchens.
Photogs can enter nature contest
The Friends of Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge are accepting entries for a nature photography contest.
Ribbons will be awarded for first, second and third place in each of four categories in two divisions. In addition, a cash prize will be awarded for first place in each category, and the single photo judged as “Best of Show” and “Youth Best in Show.”
Winners will be determined by a panel of judges who will review the submitted photos without reference to entrant name. Winners’ photographs will be displayed at the refuge’s Visitor Center and published on the Friends of Hagerman website.
The Friends of Hagerman Nature Photo Contest Committee will coordinate and conduct the contest for the Refuge and Friends of Hagerman NWR.
Entries are being accepted through midnight Sept. 30 via WeTransfer, a free online file sharing service. For more information including contest rules, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com.
