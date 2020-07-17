GISD board to meet Monday
Discussion of the school district’s plan for returning to class this fall is expected at the Gainesville Independent School District board’s meeting this coming Monday, according to the agenda.
The topic is listed as one of several items within the superintendent’s report for the July 20 meeting. Updates on the school bond election, the coronavirus pandemic and the district’s technology integration plan are also listed as part of the superintendent’s report.
Board members had voted March 23 to postpone the district’s $35.1 million bond and school board elections until Nov. 3 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Also a the meeting, board members are set to consider extending the board’s delegation of emergency authority to the superintendent during the pandemic. They’ll also hear information on the district’s construction projects, according to the agenda.
Board members will go into closed session to discuss the hiring of professional personnel, the agenda states. The board will reconvene in open session for any necessary action on that.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. Members of the public may address the board after the invocation and pledge to the flag, the notice states.
Commissioners to have special meeting
Cooke County commissioners are set to meet in special session at 9 a.m. Monday, July 20, an agenda notice indicates.
Members of the court are slated to go into closed session to discuss real estate, security measures and to consult with an attorney.
Commissioners will consider possible action the purchase of real property after the closed session, the agenda indicates.
Limited seating for the general public will be open in the commissioners’ courtroom in keeping with social distancing guidelines issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Commissioners will also have a live video stream available for the public to view its meeting virtually.
Video feed will be broadcast on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UChbCXfFMyGyRqh2vulL84bQ, according to an agenda notice for Monday’s meeting.
Commissioners will gather in the Commissioners’ Courtroom on the first floor of the Cooke County Courthouse, 101 S. Dixon St.
GISD will host sub orientation
Gainesville Independent School District will host a substitute teacher orientation from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 28, for all new and returning substitutes.
All subs are required to attend orientation before being approved for employment.
Due to a new hiring platform, all substitutes for the 2020-2021 school year must complete a substitute application on the GISD website to be eligible for employment, according to a release from the school district. Subs are asked to bring a current driver’s license, Social Security card and official high school or college transcripts to orientation.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. For more information, call human resources at 940-665-4362.
Lindsay ISD board sets meeting
The Lindsay Independent School District board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 20, in the Lindsay High School library, 625 Knight Drive in Lindsay, according to an agenda notice.
The board will consider setting a second public hearing on the proposed 2020-2021 tax rate, the notice shows. The proposed date is during the Aug. 17 regular board meeting.
Board members will also consider applying for emergency funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Congress set aside some $13.2 billion of the $30.75 billion allotted to the Education Stabilization Fund through the CARES Act for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. Schools can apply for that funding to address the impact that the coronavirus has had on elementary and secondary schools.
Other agenda items include discussion of the district’s current plans for asynchronous instruction; transfer students; and updates to the employee handbook and student code of conduct for 2020-2021.
Members are scheduled to meet in closed session to discuss personnel and security matters. They’ll reconvene in open session for any action deemed necessary based on discussion in the closed session, according to the notice.
Register closed to walk-in visits
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. are again closed to walk-in visitors until further notice. The closure is a precaution in light of the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register office is closed for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Extra copies of the paper are available after the day of publication by calling the office and having them mailed to you. Cost plus postage may be paid by credit or debit card.
