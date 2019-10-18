Lindsay ISD board to meet
The Lindsay Independent School District board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, in the Lindsay High School library, 625 Knight Drive in Lindsay, according to an agenda notice.
A public hearing on the 2018-2019 Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas is scheduled during the meeting, the notice shows.
The board will also hear a presentation from Hellas Construction regarding football field options.
Members are scheduled to meet in closed session to discuss personnel and security matters. They’ll reconvene in open session for any action deemed necessary based on discussion in the closed session, according to the notice.
GISD board to talk athletic facilities
Gainesville Independent School District board members are planning to hear an update on the school’s facilities assessment at the board’s meeting Monday, Oct. 21.
The board will also consider approval of matters related to upgrades of its athletic facilities, according to an agenda notice sent Friday, Oct. 18, to the Register.
Board members will go into closed session to discuss personnel matters and the superintendent’s evaluation. They’ll reconvene in open session for any necessary action on those subjects, according to the agenda notice.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. Members of the public may address the board near the beginning of the meeting, the notice states.
Movie night set for next week
The Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a movie night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Gainesville Farmers Market, 201 N. Chestnut St. “Monsters Inc.” will be shown on the market stage. Families should bring a blanket or lawn chair for the free event.
Callisburg club to meet Nov. 4
The Callisburg Community Club will have its monthly meeting and potluck dinner at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the community building, 92 McDaniel St.
Guest speakers Sarah McKenzie and Kathi Kirby Husereau representing the Stanford House will address the gathering following the dinner. The public is welcome. For more information, call 940-668-7216.
