Cooke County Republican Women to meet Thursday
Cooke County Republican Women will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, to learn about local elections processes.
The public is invited to “Behind the Scenes of Cooke County Elections” presented by County Clerk Pam Harrison, Republican Party Chair Chris McNamara and CCRW Vice President of Programs Kimzie Moss. The meeting will take place at the fellowship hall of First Christian Church, 401 N. Dixon St. in Gainesville.
The speakers will take election-related questions during the event. The American Heritage Girls will present the colors to start the meeting and refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Moss at rptkimzie@outlook.com or 940-736-0836, or President Kerri Kingsbery at kerri@kingsbery.com. Updates are also posted to the Cooke County Republican Women’s Facebook page.
Walnut Bend board meets
Board members of Walnut Bend Independent School District recently voted to replace the Feb. 5 snow day by holding classes on March 23, the school announced this week.
At the board’s Feb. 18 meeting, members also approved using Schalk & Smith as financial auditors for the 2020-2021 school year and gave the green light to open a full-time position for a school nurse.
Superintendent/Principal Troy Humphrey presented information regarding grants that had been obtained for the next school year, activities for the past month and updates on basketball and track.
One student transfer application was approved, as well, bringing the school’s enrollment to 71 students.
Walnut Bend ISD board’s next meeting is set for 7 p.m. March 24.
Concert, fish fry for VISTO
The Gainesville Knights of Columbus will host their annual concert and fish fry Friday, March 6, in support of Volunteers In Service To Others, Cooke County’s food pantry and crisis assistance center.
The event will start at 6 p.m. at the Cooke County Fairgrounds, 1901 Justice Center Blvd. Admission to the BYOB event is free, but fish plates will be $10 and donations will also be accepted.
