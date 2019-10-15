Gardeners to host tree health program
The Cooke County Master Gardeners will host a program on tree diagnostics and care next week.
Greg Church, plant pathologist and consulting arborist with Arborilogical Services in the Metroplex, will be the speaker. The program will take place 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Landmark Bank Community Room, 1112 E. California St.
No RSVP is needed and the event is free. You do not have to be a member of Master Gardeners to attend; the public is welcome to participate and learn how to take good care of their trees. The session will cover diseases and how to treat and control them, as well as how to keep your tree healthy and flourishing
For more information or to inquire about joining the Cooke County Master Gardeners, call Cooke County Ag Agent Marty Morgan at 940-668-5412 or email him at marty.morgan@ag.tamu.edu.
The Master Gardeners meet monthly except during summers.
