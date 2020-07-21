Mistaken tax notices sent out
Some notices of delinquent tax payments were mistakenly mailed to Cooke County residents due to database export errors at the Cooke County Appraisal District, collections supervisor Shelli Sweeten said this week.
A July 1 data export provided to delinquent tax attorneys contained some quarterly payment plan statuses that weren’t coded properly, Sweeten said, and the issue has since been fixed.
Installment payment agreements were also mistakenly included in the data export, she said.
Taxpayers who received a delinquent notice due to the errors are advised to disregard the notice.
Register closed to walk-in visits
The Gainesville Daily Register’s offices at 306 E. California St. are again closed to walk-in visitors until further notice. The closure is a precaution in light of the spread of the pandemic coronavirus.
Customers can still call the Register at 940-665-5511 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays to take care of subscriptions, classified advertising or other customer service matters. The Register office is closed for lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m. daily.
New subscribers may also sign up online at gainesvilleregister.com/subscriptions. Classified ads may be placed by emailing gdrclass@heraldbanner.com.
Extra copies of the paper are available after the day of publication by calling the office and having them mailed to you. Cost plus postage may be paid by credit or debit card.
GISD will host sub orientation
Gainesville Independent School District will host a substitute teacher orientation from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 28, for all new and returning substitutes.
All subs are required to attend orientation before being approved for employment.
Due to a new hiring platform, all substitutes for the 2020-2021 school year must complete a substitute application on the GISD website to be eligible for employment, according to a release from the school district. Subs are asked to bring a current driver’s license, Social Security card and official high school or college transcripts to orientation.
Orientation will take place at the GISD Administration Building, 800 S. Morris St. For more information, call human resources at 940-665-4362.
