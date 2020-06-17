2 graduate from Midwestern State
Two Gainesville college students recently graduated from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, the institution announced in a press release.
Mallory Elayne Case graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Cody Comer graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree.
They were among 693 undergraduate and graduate students receiving degrees this spring. Honor graduates receiving bachelor degrees included 57 summa cum laude, 73 magna cum laude and 100 cum laude.
5 earn honors in college
Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls recognized five Gainesville students among 1,284 honor students for the spring 2020 semester, the institution announced in a press release.
President’s Honor Roll designees included Taylor King, pursuing a Registered Nurse-to-Bachelor of Science in Nursing post-licensure degree, and Wynette Tipps, pursuing a pre-licensure BSN degree. Full-time students with no grade lower than an A are eligible for the honor.
Provost’s Honor Roll designees included Darian Fuller, pursuing an Applied Arts and Sciences degree, and Madison Merrifield, pursuing an RN-to-BSN post-licensure degree. Full-time students with a grade point average of 3.75 to 3.99 and no grade lower than C were included on the Provost's Honor Roll.
Mallory Case, pursuing a BSN pre-licensure degree, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll. The honor is conferred to full-time students with a GPA of 3.5-3.74 and no grade lower than a C.
The President's Honor Roll included 477 students, the Provost's Honor Roll included 361 students and the Dean's Honor Roll included 446 students.
Sam Houston State U recognizes grad
Gainesville student Ivette Moreno was recently listed on the Dean’s List of Academic Honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, the institution announced in a press release.
The list includes undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled full time for the spring 2020 semester.
4 awarded scholarships
Four Gainesville area students recently received Ford Driving Dreams scholarships from the Ford Motor Co. Fund and North Texas Ford dealers.
Gainesville High School student Tucker Craft, Callisburg High School student Emma Hendricks, Lindsay High School student Meyasar Hweidi and Valley View High School student Lauren Moon were among 250 seniors from more than 146 schools to be awarded scholarships, according to a press release. The four were honored under the auspices of Glenn Polk Ford.
Scholarship recipients were determined through participation in the “What Drives Your Dreams?” essay contest.
