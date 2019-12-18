National defense funding gets local legislator’s vote
Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
S 1790: National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020. Conference Report Adopted — House (377-48); Yes
HR 5038: Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2019. Bill Passed — House (260-165); No
HR 3: Lower Drug Costs Now Act of 2019. Bill Passed — House (230 - 192); No
City, county offices closed for Christmas, New Year’s holidays
Gainesville city offices and the Cooke County Courthouse will be closed for the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.
County offices will be closed all day Dec. 24-25 for Christmas and again Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day, Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said.
City offices will close at noon Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve and will remain closed Dec. 25 for Christmas Day. They’ll reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. For New Year’s Day, city offices will be closed all day Jan. 1 and will reopen at 8 a.m. Jan. 2.
City residential trash pickup and commercial dumpster routes will run as scheduled during the week of Christmas, but no special pickup or brush pickup will take place Dec. 25 and no commercial or residential carts or roll-off service will take place that day, either.
NTMC auxiliary selling fundraiser discount cards
The auxiliary at North Texas Medical Center is selling HEART discount cards to raise funds for hospital equipment purchases and scholarships for high school graduates in the Gainesville Hospital District.
Cards are valid until Dec. 31, 2020, and may be purchased from any NTMC volunteer, at the NTMC gift shop or by contacting Kristi Rigsby at 940-612-8607 or kristi.rigsby@ntmconline.net.
Graduates from Gainesville, Callisburg, Era, Valley View or Lindsay high schools are eligible for the hospital auxiliary scholarships, according to information Rigsby provided.
Start the new year with a hike
On Jan. 1, 2020, hikers can meet at 2 p.m. at Dogwood Canyon Parking Area next to the Park Map sign for a First Day Hike at Johnson Branch Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park.
It will be a mile hike and dogs are allowed to be a part of it as long as they are leashed. This event will last until 3:30 p.m.
The hike may be canceled due to the weather. You can check for updates on the Facebook page or call the park office at 940-637-2294.
Johnson Branch unit of Ray Roberts Park is located off Farm-to-Market Road 3002, southeast of Valley View.
